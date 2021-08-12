e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 02:08 PM IST

'Looks like something you'd find at Big Bazar': #SabyasachixHM fails to impress netizens; gets brutally trolled

FPJ Web Desk
Sabyasachi x H&M | Photo: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial

Swedish apparel retailer H&M on Monday announced its global collaboration with Indian fashion designer brand Sabyasachi, taking the country's rich hand-crafted textile and designs to a wider audience in India and worldwide.

The collection, which comprises womenswear and menswear collection having around 65-70 articles, is being released on August 12 at selected H&M flagship stores in 17 markets and on 48 online markets through hm.com worldwide, besides the domestic market.

Besides, it is also being launched on H&M's e-commerce portal and Myntra, it added.

While India has been excited for the collaboration, it seems that netizens are already disappointed.

As part of the collection, H&M is also introducing 'saree' for the first time, which is designed for customers in India through its collaboration. However, many sarees have been utterly disliked by people. Many even commented that the sarees resemble the ones that their grandmothers wore.

The collection will be available at a price point between Rs 799 and Rs 9,999. The pricing has attracted criticism too. Many have also raised questions on whether Sabyasachi and H&M are paying their workers fairly.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

