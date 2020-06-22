'Looks like a task from MTV Roadies': Twitter reacts after video of Chinese soldiers assembling rifles blindfolded in 99 seconds goes viral

The video was shared on Twitter by the Chinese state-run news outlet Global Times. In the video, five Chinese army personnel, who are blindfolded, can be seen assembling rifles and pistols in 99 seconds.

The video comes at a time when India is currently embroiled in a border dispute with China after the two forces clashed in the Galwan Valley region.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens took to social media to mock the Chinese Army. The video received hilarious reactions from the Twitterati as one user wrote: "Excellent. We can employ them in Bombay circus in case China needs help." Another user said, "Looks like a task from MTV Roadies."

Here's what netizens had to say: