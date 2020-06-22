'Looks like a task from MTV Roadies': Twitter reacts after video of Chinese soldiers assembling rifles blindfolded in 99 seconds goes viral

Amid border tensions between India and China, a video of Chinese soldiers assembling rifles and pistols in 99 seconds while blindfolded has gone viral on social media.
The video was shared on Twitter by the Chinese state-run news outlet Global Times. In the video, five Chinese army personnel, who are blindfolded, can be seen assembling rifles and pistols in 99 seconds.
The video comes at a time when India is currently embroiled in a border dispute with China after the two forces clashed in the Galwan Valley region.
Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens took to social media to mock the Chinese Army. The video received hilarious reactions from the Twitterati as one user wrote: "Excellent. We can employ them in Bombay circus in case China needs help." Another user said, "Looks like a task from MTV Roadies."
Here's what netizens had to say:
Violent clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15 left 20 Indian Army personnel dead. The Chinese soldiers used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs in carrying out brutal attacks on Indian soldiers after they protested the erection of a surveillance post by China on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in Galwan. After the clashes, the two sides held at least three-rounds of Major General-level talks to explore ways to bring down the tension between the two sides.
