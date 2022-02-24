'Looks like a heart': Woman knits two-person mittens to walk holding hands

In the western countries, it is too cold during winters and talking a walk without hands sealed in warm clothing is tricky. Thus, a woman knitted a two person mitten to hold the loved one's hand amids chilled weather. The image of the two holding hands along in the comfortable weaved apparel was shared on Twitter, and soon went viral.

Earlier this month, a son tweeted an image of how the two person mittens looked like. The image was captioned to read, “My mom made two-person mittens so my dad and her can hold hands on walks.”

See the picture, here:

To this, netizens reacted on the affection and care the couple shared. Since posted, the tweet has gathered over 790 likes and multiple comments. A Twitter user commented and wrote, "It looks like a heart ❤.. I'm gonna cry now."

Here's how the internet reacted:

It looks like a heart ❤.. I'm gonna cry now 🥺 pic.twitter.com/sWNXNSkPzx — HOBI💞DAY (@tsuki_joonie) February 15, 2022

I need this guy to show that you can just hold hands while you’re both wearing mittens 😭 @KhabyLame pic.twitter.com/xdkMfEPr4u — Cam (@_cameliarose) February 15, 2022

Damn my heart can’t take this wholesome purity pic.twitter.com/5G0J5Hukta — Poetic Connotation (@Bi_Artz) February 15, 2022

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 01:49 PM IST