Longest tweet ever made on Twitter? Not just 4000, you can't really guess its character count | Twitter

Elon Musk during his takeover had suggested raising the tweet character count from 280 to 4,000. During the testing process on Wednesday, Twitter probably saw a glitch that let a user exceed even 4,000 characters in a tweet. Looks like Jane Wong made the longest tweet ever on the microblogging site, however, all that has is a series of dots.

Can you guess the character count that she hit in the tweet made on February 8, 2023? It wasn't a little more than the desired 4,000 character count as Jane revealed that the tweet had "26927" characters.

Check tweet:

this tweet has 26927… https://t.co/QKadtLeiMA — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 7, 2023

Twitter Blue subscribers who purchase the premium version of the app with a $8 monthly would be able to write up to 4,000 characters in individual tweets, the social media company announced on Wednesday. The service has already been enabled in the US.

more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more… https://t.co/0mcFJ1wwZK — Twitter (@Twitter) February 8, 2023

Read Also Twitter Blue launches in India, prices start at Rs 650 per month

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)