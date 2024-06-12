London: Man Misses Airbnb Check In Due To Flight Delay, Claims Company 'Fraudulent' After It Initially Refuses To Provide 'Happy Solution'

An Airbnb customer whose flight to London was delayed due to bad weather failed to secure his accommodation within the check in timing. As the flight compromised on its scheduled departure slot, the man's booking at his destination got affected. Unable to make an in person entry at the hotel in the allotted check in time, the company refused to entertain his booking and locked it up.

The X user named Brandon narrated the incident online while terming his experience as a "Horror story." In his X post, Brandon pointed out that he spoke to an Airbnb host and informed them about the flight delay he was facing, making clear that it was add some delay in his check in. Despite chats and discussions, nothing helped the Airbnb user. He ended up assisting himself by moving into another hotel after repeated attempts to claim his booked Airbnb stay.

Doors coming off the hinges for me. https://t.co/EiK4NlGhFI — Web (@TDW1992) June 10, 2024

Man claims Airbnb to be fraudulent

"We get to the Airbnb and the lockbox doesn’t work...The host is now claiming we are a no show. And refusing us access to the place," he posted on X, while noting that his conversations with the host seemed useless. "Increasingly looking like a fraudulent ring of 20+ London flats," he added while claiming the stay service to be either malicious or fraudulent.

To make matters worse:



I couldn’t even leave a review because the stay didn’t get completed



So others will never know



Seems like:



1. They accept bookings, pre-paid



2. They lock you out with no refund



3. They cancel and pocket 💰



4. No reviews — Brandon 🎉 (@brandonhli) June 11, 2024

After a while of following up with the company, Brandon wrote that Airbnb stopped replying him and took back from working on the issue. "Airbnb has given up on us. The host has still not written us with a plan to get into the apartment this morning. I guess they’re just going to take our money and leave us stranded?" he said.

Airbnb has given up on us



The host has still not written us with a plan to get into the apartment this morning



I guess they’re just going to take our money and leave us stranded? — Brandon 🎉 (@brandonhli) June 10, 2024

Meanwhile, he also noted that this was only one of the bad experiences with Airbnb, while those in the past were "great." "I’ve been using Airbnb for 10 years. Most of my experiences have been great," he wrote.

Update 5:



finally, someone at airbnb who can help!



airbnb is sending a full refund. they've even offered to cover my next stay



obv, this is a happy solution for me



but one thing that's become obvious today is how many others have had similar challenges with no resolution — Brandon 🎉 (@brandonhli) June 10, 2024

Happy solution comes his way

After a series of tweets, he brought to the notice of internet users how it all ended. Brandon noted that he finally received a resolution on the issue, which came to him in the form of a "full refund." Furthermore, he was also offered a next stay cover by Airbnb, which he called a "Happy solution."