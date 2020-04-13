Lockdown 2.0: Best memes and jokes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. In his address, he is likely to announce the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took to Twitter to announce, "Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 a.m. on 14th April 2020."
Earlier, there were indications that the Prime Minister's Office is contemplating a graded lifting of lockdown measures, and marking the country into red, yellow and green zones, depending on the severity of the coronavirus spread.
Government sources say, areas under yellow and green zones may get some exemptions. Moreover, the government is considering giving more reprieve to the agricultural sector, in face of an extension of the current shutdown.
Sources indicated that at least ten Chief ministers "strongly advocated" an extension of the ongoing shutdown during the CM Conference, recently held through video conference. While some Chief Ministers have advised the Prime Minister to extend it "at least for the rest of April", some have advocated "caution", in case he decides against extending it.
(With IANS inputs)
