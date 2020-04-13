Lockdown 2.0: Best memes and jokes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. In his address, he is likely to announce the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took to Twitter to announce, "Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 a.m. on 14th April 2020."

Meanwhile, after the announcement, Lockdown 2.0 started trending on Twitter and Twitterati came up with hilarious jokes and memes. Most Twitter user wondered what PM Modi's "next task" might be.

Here are the best memes and jokes: