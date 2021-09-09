Living in the past: Man wakes up believing it's 1999; loses all memories of last 20 years

The human mind works in mysterious ways. Many facts about the brain remain unclear despite centuries of research and analysis, with new and hitherto unknown problems cropping up frequently. Take the case of 36-year-old Danier Porter from Texas who woke up one fine day with absolutely no memory of the last 20 years. The incident took place about a year ago, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and reports indicate that his memory is yet to return.

As per a Metro news article, the Texas resident had woken up at home convinced that he had been kidnapped. While he did remember his parents, he did not recognise his wife or 10 year old daughter. Porter believed that it was the 1990s and he had to get ready for school. He was also bewildered by his older and somewhat different appearance.

"I worked out he thought it was the 90s because he remembered a WWE programme, so I researched when that was aired," his wife Ruth was quoted as saying.

The hospital believed that he was suffering from Transient Global Amnesia, a rare disease whose causes remain unknown. However, while many of the symptoms did align, a TGA episode typically lasts for a few hours. While doctors had told Porter that his memory was likely to return within a day, this was not the case.

Efforts to jog his memory, the report adds, have also gone in vain. Alongside losing memories of many significant milestones of his life, Porter also lost all memories of his education. This in turn has forced him to stop working as a hearing specialist.

2019 had been a rather rough year for the family. Porter had lost his job, prompting the family to sell most of their possessions before moving to another city for a job whose payment never through. Eventually they had moved back into his parents' home. Months before the memory loss day, he had begun having stress-induced seizures, one of which left him in a lot of pain with a slipped disc. The stressful situation is believed to have led to the memory loss.

