e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Little girl tries David Garrett's Bitter Sweet Symphony, netizens ask "Where can I buy tickets for this concert?"

Little girl tries David Garrett's Bitter Sweet Symphony, netizens ask "Where can I buy tickets for this concert?"

It is believed that the screen shows a performance between Zara and Oscar.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Advertisement

Videos of little ones exhibiting talent, playing with their parents, spending some time with pet animals keep doing rounds on social media. In one such video that's surfaced on social media, recently, we can see a young girl trying to sing along her doggo.

In a video gone viral on Instagram, we can see a girl dressed in pink performing David Garrett's Bitter Sweet Symphony in her own style. When the clip was reposted on a dog's page, the caption read, "What a great pawformance!"

Originally the video was shared by @StylishPaws with caption, "Yes we’re the singing sisters." It is believed that the screen shows a performance between Zara and Oscar.

Watch video, right here:

ALSO READ

Watch video: Pooja Sharma aka Mumbai local's Rekha dances to Kacha Badam song Watch video: Pooja Sharma aka Mumbai local's Rekha dances to Kacha Badam song
Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Not everyone has $44 billion to spend': After Zomato's 'free speech' message, Swiggy pulls... 'Not everyone has $44 billion to spend': After Zomato's 'free speech' message, Swiggy pulls...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 03:51 PM IST