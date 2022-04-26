Videos of little ones exhibiting talent, playing with their parents, spending some time with pet animals keep doing rounds on social media. In one such video that's surfaced on social media, recently, we can see a young girl trying to sing along her doggo.

In a video gone viral on Instagram, we can see a girl dressed in pink performing David Garrett's Bitter Sweet Symphony in her own style. When the clip was reposted on a dog's page, the caption read, "What a great pawformance!"

Originally the video was shared by @StylishPaws with caption, "Yes we’re the singing sisters." It is believed that the screen shows a performance between Zara and Oscar.

Watch video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 03:51 PM IST