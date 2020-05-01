Litti Chokha vs Daal Baati: Epic food fights are back on Twitter

While the entire nation deals with the government imposed lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, people have taken to Twitter to engage in fights over which food dish tastes better.

More specifically, a Litti Chokha vs Daal baati debate has taken the netizens by a storm.

First things first, what are the two dishes in the debate?

Dal Baati is an Indian dish which is made of dal (lentils) and baati (hard wheat balls).

Litti Chokha which originates from Bihar and looks similar to Baati, is a wheat ball stuffed with sattu (roasted chickpea and barley flour), mixed with herbs and spices and then roasted over coal or cow dung cakes or wood after which it is tossed with lots of ghee. While Chokha is a roasted mixture of baingan (eggplant), potatoes, tomatoes and a lot of spices.

Let us see how the experts have formed their opinion over the popular dishes.