'Lionel Messi to join BJP?': Twitter full of jokes after GOAT says he wants to leave Barcelona

After nearly two decades at the club, Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona that he wants to leave, having grown unhappy with a trophyless season which also ended with a humiliating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

With dozens of titles, hundreds of goals and countless records, Lionel Messi’s spectacular career at Barcelona could be coming to an abrupt end.

The divorce may turn ugly, too.

The club confirmed that Messi's decision to leave was received via a burofax.

However, the current set of events has also invited hilarious memes and jokes on social media.

A Twitter user hilariously joked that Messi is all set to join BJP in presence of president JP Nadda.

"Messi set to leave Barcelona. Likely to join BJP tomorrow in presence of JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters - Sources," he tweeted.