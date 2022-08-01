Like mom like son: Major and son commissioned from same academy 27 years apart

Image credit: Google

It was a proud moment for retired Major Smita Chaturvedi. She was feeling nostalgic when her son got commissioned in the Indian Army in a similar fashion that she was 27 years ago.

On July 30, cadets who were in the Indian Army in Chennai got commissioned at the Officers Training Academy.

"A rare euphoric moment for a Lady Officer: Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd) Commissioned from Officers Training Academy, Chennai before 27 years in 1995, saw her son getting Commissioned in the same manner in the same Academy today," Defence PRO Chennai wrote on their Twitter handle.

“For him (her son) it is huge and for me it is extremely euphoric….I’d like to congratulate all the cadets passing out today and congratulate OTA on grooming them so well,” the retired Major told.

Watch the video here:

Maj Smita Chaturvedi(Retd) reminisces her old days of being a Cadet in the illustrious Academy and ecstatic about her son re-enacting the glorious script of joining Army like herself. @adgpi @artrac_ia @smritiirani @MinistryWCD @DefenceMinIndia @IaSouthern @PIB_India @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/yoi7AoyVMq — Defence PRO Chennai (@Def_PRO_Chennai) July 30, 2022

“The new generation is equipped to face them [new challenges]. They’re all far ahead of us and OTA has done such a stunning job of making them such officers", she further said in the video.