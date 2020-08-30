'Life is too short for fake butter': After LW Twitter's #BoycottAmul, RW hits back with #WeLoveAmul

On Saturday, Twitter saw the hashtag #BoycottAmul trending after the dairy brand was revealed to have been one of the sponsors to Sudarshan News channel's program on "UPSC Jihad".
Suresh Chavhanke, the channel's Editor-in-Chief decided to enlighten viewers in a promo clip of their upcoming show. He claimed that an 'exposé' showed an increasing number of Muslim candidates were allegedly clearing the civil services exam.
The Delhi High Court had passed an interim order on Friday, restraining the channel from airing the programme 'Bindas Bol'. Chavanke however had decided to go ahead with the show.
This in turn triggered a massive outrage as many vowed to boycott Amul products for their "Islamophobia".
Now, another trend took over the microblogging site, where many have stood in support of Amul.
Sudarshan News channel has been asked to respond to the notice issued to it by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which has sought a clarification after receiving several complaints. The high court had issued notices seeking replies from the central government, Sudarshan TV, and Chavhanke on the petition, which has been listed for further hearing on September 7.
