Life In A Metro: AC In Makeshift Room Over An Open Drain; Netizens Say

The city of dreams, Mumbai, is known to have a high cost of living and a shortage of space, which makes people think outside the box. From slums to skyscrapers, the city's hustle has a unique mix of living spaces.

A picture of a split AC in a makeshift room right above the drain has gone viral on social media. The picture was shared by a Twitter user named Gabbar, with a caption that said, "A split AC in a makeshift room built over a huge open drain. Mumbai in a nutshell.”

A split AC in a makeshift room built over a huge open drain. Mumbai in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/e8eyjS7rZH — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 10, 2023

Even though it is not new for Mumbaikars to spot such illegal rooms and slums in the city, apart from the split AC, one can also spot many TV dishes on the roof of the makeshift room in the viral picture.

The picture got many reactions from netizens.

"Dharavi - the road that goes thru for the airport," guessed a user.

"Garmi bahot hai," wrote a user.

"You missed one point.. 24 hour power supply to ensure that AC runs," pointed out another user.

"Welcome to Mumbai, where life is a breeze with a split AC...over a giant open drain! It's the perfect combination of luxury and adventure. Just don't forget your nose plugs!," commented another user.