'Let there be love, laughter and happiness': Twitter in a holy mood as netizens celebrate #KrishnaJanmashtami virtually

On Monday, Indians woke up to a holy day looking forward to Janmashtami celebrations.

Janmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. In 2021, the holy occasion of Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 30, 2021.

Also known as Gokulashtami, Janmashtami is a very significant Hindu festival in which devotees follow certain traditions and customs. Today, people will celebrate Janmashtami by fasting, singing, praying together, preparing and sharing luscious meals, night vigils, and by visiting Krishna or Vishnu temples.

Major Krishna temples will organize recitations of Bhagavata Purana and Bhagavad Gita. Many communities will also organize dance-drama events called Ras Leela or Krishna Leela.

Our favourite part of Janmashtami, Dahi Handi will be celebrated a day after Krishna Janmashtami.

On this occasion, desi Twitterati are sending greetings and wishes to people virtually.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 10:59 AM IST