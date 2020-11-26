'Lest we forget': Twitter pays tribute to 26/11 brave hearts and innocent victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and many others paid tributes to the martyrs on the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks on Thursday.

For the unintiated, the terror attack cost the city 166 lives, including security personnel and foreigners, and injured over 300 people. The attacks which lasted nearly four days, witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists coming to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan, who carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

PM Modi said India cannot ever forget the attack planned by Pakistan. He also said that the country has now been "combating terrorism with new policy and new method". "India cannot forget Mumbai attack. Today's India is facing terrorism with new strategy and new polity. I praise those security officers who have been playing major role in securing the country," the Prime Minister said.

Uddhav Thackeray also paid tributes to the martyrs of the terror attack, and said the police force needs to be so strong that terrorists do not dare to attack the state or its capital city. Speaking at the Maharashtra Police headquarters after paying floral tributes to the martyrs, Thackeray said though the state is facing a financial crisis, his government will take every step to strengthen the police force.

India skipper Virat Kohli paid tribute to the people and security personnel who lost their lives in the ghastly attacks."Remembering the innocent lives, we lost and our bravehearts who saved many during the 26/11 attacks. You will always be remembered and will forever be in our hearts," Kohli tweeted.