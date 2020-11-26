'Lest we forget': Twitter pays tribute to 26/11 brave hearts and innocent victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and many others paid tributes to the martyrs on the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks on Thursday.
For the unintiated, the terror attack cost the city 166 lives, including security personnel and foreigners, and injured over 300 people. The attacks which lasted nearly four days, witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists coming to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan, who carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.
PM Modi said India cannot ever forget the attack planned by Pakistan. He also said that the country has now been "combating terrorism with new policy and new method". "India cannot forget Mumbai attack. Today's India is facing terrorism with new strategy and new polity. I praise those security officers who have been playing major role in securing the country," the Prime Minister said.
Uddhav Thackeray also paid tributes to the martyrs of the terror attack, and said the police force needs to be so strong that terrorists do not dare to attack the state or its capital city. Speaking at the Maharashtra Police headquarters after paying floral tributes to the martyrs, Thackeray said though the state is facing a financial crisis, his government will take every step to strengthen the police force.
India skipper Virat Kohli paid tribute to the people and security personnel who lost their lives in the ghastly attacks."Remembering the innocent lives, we lost and our bravehearts who saved many during the 26/11 attacks. You will always be remembered and will forever be in our hearts," Kohli tweeted.
Renowned industrialist Ratan Tata posted an emotional note and paid tribute to the brave hearts who died in the terror attack. Applauding the spirit of Mumbai, Tata wrote, "The wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago today will never be forgotten. But what is more memorable, is the way Mumbai as a diverse people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism and destruction on that day. Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy, but what we must applaud, is the unity and the acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish, and which hopefully, will continue to shine in the years ahead."
Countless Twitter users also paid their tribute to the security personnel killed in the attack and innocent victims who lost their lives.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)