'Leave the poor guy': Aryan Khan receives support from Twitterati after being trolled for partying

File photo

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan has come out clean in the drugs-on-cruise case for which he was arrested by NCB. The court has also given back his passport which he had to submit as a bail proof.

A video that has been going viral shows that he is having a ball of a time at a party. Even though one cannot see his face in the video, Aryan's fan pages who shared the clip said it was Aryan. He was brutually trolled for partying. However, many Twitter users supported Aryan and said that he has the right to enjoy himself.

The kind of hatred this young boy is receiving is unbelievable. I can’t imagine how mentally exhausting it might be for him. LEAVE THE POOR GUY ALONE. https://t.co/yQTfc8PlFu — ✨ (@fun_toodle) July 19, 2022

I don't know what's the big issue in this!!



Party ho rahi hai, party mein gaya hai



Normal aadmi party mein jaata hai toh yahi hota hai — Anuj 🇮🇳SRKian🇮🇳 (@anujrocks44) July 19, 2022

Jisne video banaya hai wo waha pe Apni behen ke liye Dulha pasand karne gya tha? — ѕнιѕнιя🫂 (@iDare_Devilnd) July 19, 2022

Since when did drinking became illegal in Mumbai https://t.co/R79Kbc0xnN — kittukriram (@kriram4) July 19, 2022

Is #AryanKhan is not allowed to enjoy his life?

Bhai party to hum sab karte hain kabhi humko bhi cover kia kro😂 https://t.co/N3WoLmBuws — Raviraj Sinha (Kumar Raviraj Sinha) (@imkrrs) July 19, 2022

It is just sad that "news" is being made of a supposed video of Aryan Khan partying.Why are we hell bent on breaking the morale,confidence & personality of a person over nothing. Sheer voyeurism that is just disgusting & heartless.

He's a young man let him live and learn! — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) July 19, 2022

Reports floating online suggest that Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also present in the nightclub. Reports also claim that SRK's eldest son will be starting a career in the acting industry. Initially, King Khan had said that his son wanted to get into writing and directing, but it looks like he is open towards the acting industry.