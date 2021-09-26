'Leader with grace, vision, dignity': On Manmohan Singh's 89th birthday, politicians, netizens wish virtually

Manmohan Singh served as the 13th prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014. He is one of the most humble Prime Minister of India. On Sunday, September 26, 2021, he marked his 89th birthday.

Singh served as the Minister of Finance from 21 June 1991 to 16 May 1996. He was first elected to the upper house of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha, in 1991 by the legislature of the state of Assam, and was re-elected in 1995, 2001, 2007and 2013.

For his first term Manmohan Singh took the oath as the Prime Minister of India on 22 May 2004. On 22 May 2009, he was sworn in as the Prime Minister during at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Marking the largest democratic election in the world held with an eligible electorate of 714 million.

On his birthday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter, "Warm wishes to former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life."

NCP President Sharad Pawar wrote, "Warm Birthday Wishes to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. Wishing him a healthy and happy life ahead!"

Today, people across India are wishing the former Prime Minister.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 11:20 AM IST