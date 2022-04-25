'Lazy lad' trend hits Jikamanu, dance reel goes viral

If you are an active social media user, you might have come across the 'Lazy lad' trend in late 2021. However, with a twist, the song has hit netizens again.

Earlier, the song took to a lock screen challenge and also followed by dance reels, now it's completely dedicated to hooking the steps of the peppy Bollywood beat.

In the recent video shared by France based internet sensation Jikamanu, we can see him grooving to the Vidya Balan's 'Lazy lad' song from film Ghanchakkar. He isn't nailing the dance steps alone, but is accompanied by a dance lover named Megatoron Will.

"Lazy lad vibes," read the post caption. Since the clip was shared on Instagram, it has won hearts of netizens gaining 100K vies and several likes.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:22 AM IST