Lata Mangeshkar put back on ventilator, netizens pray for speedy recovery

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's health has deteriorated and she has been put back on a ventilator, a doctor treating her said on Saturday.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

"She is not doing well. She continues to be in the ICU under treatment and has been put on a ventilator again," Samdani told PTI.

Soon after this update, netizens took to social media with prayers and health wishes towards Lata ji. Take a look at some reactions from Twitter, right here:

Prayers for #LataMangeshkar ji for her speedy recovery. There's magic in her voice.We find solace, romance,cheer, joy,happiness, consolation,bhakti, courage through her singing. We relate to her immortal songs.We are lucky to be living in her times.🙏 #latamangeshkarhealthupdate pic.twitter.com/d8smgOYE98 — ApexAdv (@Apexadvocates) February 5, 2022

#PrayForLata

Wishing speedy recovery to Swar Kokila Bharat Ratn #latamangeshkar ji.



She is in ICU with Ventilator support. #RenukaKolkata pic.twitter.com/ECrWmLGCNF — Renuka Sharma (Kolkata)💎 (@renukacal) February 5, 2022

Praying for the speedy recovery of #LataMangeshkar ji 🙏🏽 — SUNAINAA (@TheSunainaa) February 5, 2022

Singer #LataMangeshkar garu in critical condition in ICU , wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏 mam :) — Movies For You (@Movies4u_Officl) February 5, 2022

#LataMangeshkar

Get well soon . May God bless you with health wealth and Long life . pic.twitter.com/UyOMUfxwEe — Shobhana Malaviya 🚩 🇮🇳 (@ShobhanaMalaviy) February 5, 2022

Get well soon 🙏🙏

Pray for speedy recovery 🙏 🙏#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/U070of2jHk — Chenaram Godara (@CRGODARA95) February 5, 2022

Today is Saraswati Puja 🙏 The nightingale of India #LataMangeshkar has Maa Saraswati in her. Praying Maa Saraswati for her speedy recovery. She is critical and under observation in the ventilator 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sSrwYg5NHn — Sushree (@sush_ree_) February 5, 2022

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 05:52 PM IST