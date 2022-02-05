Lata Mangeshkar put back on ventilator, netizens pray for speedy recovery

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's health has deteriorated and she has been put back on a ventilator, a doctor treating her said on Saturday.
The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.
"She is not doing well. She continues to be in the ICU under treatment and has been put on a ventilator again," Samdani told PTI.
Soon after this update, netizens took to social media with prayers and health wishes towards Lata ji. Take a look at some reactions from Twitter, right here:
