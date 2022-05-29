Laal Singh Chaddha trailer to release today at IPL 2022 final; Twitter users react

File photo

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha trailer will release today. The trailer will be launched at Narendra Modi Stadium. Aamir will release the trailer during the Indian Premier League 2022 Final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Here's how Twitter users have reacted to the piece of information.

#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer teaches us how #AamirKhan & #KareenaKapoorKhan took 7 years to copy HOLLYWOOD movie Forest Gump#LaalSinghChaddha has to be DISASTER



Taimur ki amma If we made u star we can make u BEGGAR as well#BoycottBollywood #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/aiYtCWdScG — Nitika Singh🦋🇮🇳 (@itsNitikaSingh) May 29, 2022

Can't wait to watch #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer today. Expecting absolute brilliance from the master Aamir Khan. This kind of movie is right up his alley.



Also, his marketing tactics are to marvel at. Always innovative & in complete sync with the theme of the film. @AKPPL_Official — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) May 29, 2022

The buzz and hype of #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer is HUMONGOUS . — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) May 29, 2022

I am a Hindu nd a Rajput Thakur Kshatriya.nd I will go to watch a film by a Muslim actor #AamirKhan .I want to say to those drain bugs,don't misuse useful platforms like social media in name of caste, religion,nd stop creating nuisance in name of Sushant #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer — Shivam Singh Sengar (@ItsShivamSengar) May 29, 2022

Bhakts bots ka asli baap #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer — ATBB LSC 2022 (@AtbbLsc) May 29, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha also has Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut with the same. The movie is set to release on August 11. Aamir is very busy with the promotions of the film. The latest post shared by Aamir Khan Productions on social media talks about the trailer launch event.

The caption read, "Experience Laal Singh Chaddha's world today. Watch the #LaalSinghChaddha trailer in the 1st innings, 2nd timeout of the T20 Finals!"

The film is a Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic movie Forrest Gump, that had Tom Hanks. The movie is bankrolled by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and is directed by Advait Chandan.

