Laal Singh Chaddha trailer to release today at IPL 2022 final; Twitter users react

The film is a Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic movie Forrest Gump

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
File photo

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha trailer will release today. The trailer will be launched at Narendra Modi Stadium. Aamir will release the trailer during the Indian Premier League 2022 Final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Here's how Twitter users have reacted to the piece of information.

Laal Singh Chaddha also has Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut with the same. The movie is set to release on August 11. Aamir is very busy with the promotions of the film. The latest post shared by Aamir Khan Productions on social media talks about the trailer launch event.

The caption read, "Experience Laal Singh Chaddha's world today. Watch the #LaalSinghChaddha trailer in the 1st innings, 2nd timeout of the T20 Finals!"

The film is a Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic movie Forrest Gump, that had Tom Hanks. The movie is bankrolled by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and is directed by Advait Chandan.

