 'Kya Problem Hai Aunty Ko?': Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Gets Trolled For Condemning G20 Summit Preparations
"What the hell is wrong with our diplomats? Is there no input and background done on guest’s culture sensitivity?" she tweeted slamming the BJP-led central government over the preparations for the big event.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
In a series of tweets, Congress leader and national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate talked low about the G20 Summit being hosted in New Delhi, India. She shared certain visuals pertaining to the welcome of foreign delegates and claimed it to be an awkward way of receiving guests to the country.

Shrinate alleged that songs played during their aircraft landing and welcome of world leaders could have been better as now, they lacked proper research about cultures and resultant acceptance. "What the hell is wrong with our diplomats? Is there no input and background done on guest’s culture sensitivity?" she tweeted slamming the BJP-led central government over the preparations for the big event. Read tweet below

The Congress leader put forth the video of Deputy PM of Oman HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik Al Said arriving here and felt that he "looked awkward and left abruptly. Her remark purportedly came in response to the dignitary leaving in his car after witnessing a Rajasthani folk dance performance. However, in another video that went viral, the representative from Oman was seen walking towards PM Modi and happily greeting him in the backdrop of the Konark wheel replica. WATCH VIDEO

That being one of the tweets shared by the Congress spokesperson, there were many similar posts made with regard to the G20 Summit 2023 and condemning it to an extent. In one of the other posts she deeply criticised the songs being played at the welcome of G20 delegates and termed them "embarrassing."

Netizens react

X users trolled Supriya Shrinate for repeatedly criticising events related to the G20 Summit. "I’m not able to figure out what is wrong in this video, This is Rajasthani pure local Ghoomer song, absolutely nothing vulgar and filthy about it.. Rajasthani se kya problem h aunty ko?" read a reply to her views as she questioned saying "What the hell is wrong..."

Memes trolling Supriya Shrinate go viral

Memes surfaced under the hashtag "Burnol moment" to hint that Congress might be jealous of Indian achievements made during BJP's regime.

Throws light on the dark side of G20 Summit's beautification

Later, she also highlighted the other side of the event and pointed out how the venue was "beautified" by covering up slums and the houses of the underprivileged along with ill-treating the stray dogs in the region. In this case, she received support from netizens and animal activists who acknowledged their voice against the incidents.

