'Kya Bak***** Hai Ye?' Puneet Superstar Bathes In Sewage Water, Dips Food In It; Video Divides Social Media - WATCH

A controversial video circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter) has triggered heated discussions online after users identified the influencer in the clip as Puneet Superstar. The footage, reshared by user @RaysTweetsss from an original post by Nalini, quickly went viral and drew strong reactions ranging from outrage to satire.

Viral clip shows influencer eating food near sewage

In the now-viral video, the influencer introduces what he jokingly calls a “nala cafe” (sewage café). Speaking on camera, he says, “aaj mai aaya hu ‘nala cafe’ or aaj khaunga chole kulche.”

The clip shows him standing near sewage water while eating chole kulche. At one point, he dips a bite of the food into the dirty water before consuming it, a moment that shocked many viewers and became the focal point of the controversy.

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The video spread rapidly across social platforms, generating thousands of comments and resharing debates about online content limits, influencer responsibility, and the pursuit of viral fame.

Social media users react strongly

The reshared post carried a sharp criticism, claiming, “If India was half serious country.. this man would be in jail by now for tarnishing India’s image. He has been in forefront to distort India’s image for a mere payout.. he is doing it repeated for years & many followed his path.”

Comment sections quickly filled with divided opinions. While some users condemned the act as harmful and embarrassing, others treated it humorously or dismissed the outrage.

One commenter wrote, “Chill. Its purification ritual,” while another said, “This single man is responsible for tarnishing India’s bad image.”

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A different reaction reflected frustration mixed with sarcasm: “True! But then this shit is real! You can just pity the mindset of this person! India can offer medical tourism also you know!”

Debate turns political and religious

As engagement grew, the discussion moved beyond the video itself. Some comments introduced political and religious angles, sparking further controversy online.

One user posted, “oh my God… now do you feel sorry for Pakistan and understand why we had to leave these disgusting people??? Thank God for JINNAH…!!! our liberator. May he rest in peace.”

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Another commenter attempted to separate faith from the incident, writing, “Hinduism doesn’t preach this filth, the actions of this person are utterly disgusting.”

Amid the intense reactions, a few users took a lighter approach, with one remarking simply, “He is Puneet Superstar of Indian social media.”

Puneet Superstar is known for creating shock-value and unconventional videos designed to capture attention on short-form platforms. His content often relies on exaggerated behaviour, satire, or controversial setups that attract large engagement numbers.