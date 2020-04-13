Kumbhkaran: Twitterati share hilarious memes, jokes about the 'most relatable' character from 'Ramayan'

Late Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial 'Ramayan', which is over three-decade-old, has been making headlines ever-since it's historic comeback on Doordarshan TV. Amid the ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the evergreen series was re-telecast on DD. The epic television series often tops Twitter trends and on Monday, once again trended on the micro-blogging site for it's upcoming episode featuring Kumbhkaran.
The younger brother of Ravana in Ramayana is a rakshasa, who's known for his insatiable appetite and sleep routine. Twitterati shared rib-tickling jokes and memes on their favorite and 'most relatable' character of 'Ramayan', Kumbhkaran.
Here are the best Kumbhkaran memes and jokes from Twitter:
"Ramayan" is an Indian historical-drama epic television series, which aired during 1987-1988, created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show was a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name.
The show was a game-changer for Indian television, hooking the nation to the show. Sunday mornings were never the same for families in India after the first episode of "Ramayan" aired on television. The impact was such that the actors associated with the show, continue to live under the shadow of their characters, with people remembering them for the roles they played in the show, which narrated the life story of Lord Rama and Sita.
The role of Ram was played by Arun Govil, Sita played by Deepika Chikhalia, Lakshman was played by Sunil Lahiri, Hanuman by late Dara Singh, and Ravan by Arvind Trivedi. It also featured Sanjay Jog, late Vijay Arora, Sameer Rajda, late Mulraj Rajda and late Lalita Pawar.
Inputs by IANS.
