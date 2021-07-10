'Kumbh mela pro max': COVID-19 forgotten, thousands celebrate England's entry into Euro 2020 final

The upcoming European Championship final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on Sunday has all the makings of a tight and tense title match. While the two teams have faced each other each other 27 times with wins and draws on both sides, England had suffered tournament-ending losses in both the teams' previous Euro encounters. But as the date of England's first finale match draws near, common sense and self preservation appear to be lost concepts.

On Saturday, netizens came out in droves to slam England fans who had taken to the streets in celebration after the team's historic semi-final match. Thousands were photographed leaving Wembley Stadium or celebrating with others in public spaces. The visuals show jam packed crowds with next to no social distancing and masks were conspicuous in their absence.