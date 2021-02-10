KooApp trends as BJP leaders, govt handles join new platform; netizens convinced 'Twitter ban is next'

For the last couple of days, Twitter users have been rather taken by a new platform that is touted as a made in India alternative with regional languages. As Twitter clashes with the Indian government, Union Ministers and official government handles are now rushing to join the Koo app.

Sticking to the trend of having an avian logo, Koo features a yellow chick with a sketch of the Indian flag above it. The interface is rather similar to that of Twitter, and the app's Google Play listing dubs it a "Personal Updates and Opinion sharing micro-blogging platform".

The desi app has attracted many high profile users including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad as well as government bodies and organisations such as the Press Information Bureau, Niti Aayog and MyGov.

