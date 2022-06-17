e-Paper Get App

Know about Leo Kalyan: London based singer who performed in Sonam Kapoor's baby shower

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 06:43 PM IST
Image credits: Leo Kalyan

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first baby with Anand Ahuja. Recently, she celebrated her baby shower in London. Her sister Rhea Kapoor and many others were present. London-based singer Leo Kalyan was also present who crooned Masakali and Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko at the baby shower of the actress. Kalyan took the internet by storm by singing his renditions of Bollywood's famous numbers.

Kalyan created a stir on social media when clips of his performance surfaced online. He performed at Kapoor's baby shower event in a skirt and sported a bear.

Kalyan is a famous musician who likes the pronouns he/she/they. The British Pakistani Muslim homosexual singer has 79,000 Instagram followers and publishes photos of himself in various attires.

He is interested in many musical genres. You can listen to all his songs on Spotify. He has more than 25,000 subscribers and his Instagram account is with the name 'leokalyan'.

article-image

