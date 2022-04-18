KL Rahul's birthday: Hardik Pandya, son Agastya wish Lucknow Super Giants skipper with Shakira's 'Waka Waka' song

Birthday song isn't any thrill when we can hit differently with some popular beat! The video, posted on Instagram by Hardik Pandya, shows him along his son wishing KL Rahul in 'Waka Waka' style.

On April 18, KL Rahul turned 30, and received wishes from several fans, followers and fellow mates. In a recent video, Hardik Pandya and son Agastya in celebration mood towards the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper's special day.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) player captioned the video post, "Happy birthday my bro. Only love from your two favourite boys." To this 'favourite' mention, the birthday champ commented and wrote, "Thank you bro (sic) aggy is my no.1 now sorry." The video has gathered over 2 Million views and flooded with reactions.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

ALSO READ Hardik Pandya's lookalike WWE star Carmelo Hayes trends on Twitter

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 04:54 PM IST