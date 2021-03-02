King Kohli becomes 1st Cricketer to reach 100 million followers on Instagram

Indian captain Virat Kohli became the first cricketer and the first Indian to reach 100 million followers on Instagram.

Kohli has joined the league of globally followed superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Argentine forward Lionel Messi, Hollywood actor and former pro-wrestler Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson, American singer-songwriter Beyonce, and Ariana Grande in the 100-million club.

Kohli is also the fourth most followed sportsperson on Instagram. Ronaldo tops the list with 265 million followers, while Messi and Brazil's Neymar stand second and third in the list with 186 million and 147 million followers respectively.

The stylish batsman had earlier become the first Asian to reach 75 million followers on Instagram. Apart from Instagram, Kohli also has a massive fan-following on other social media platforms as well.

As of now, the iconic cricketer has 40.8 million followers on Twitter and over 36 million likes on Facebook. Super 'V' is the first Asian to get 100 million followers. The next best in Asia is Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra with 60.8 million followers, followed by Shraddha Kapoor with 58 million followers.

The International Cricket Council took to twitter to congratulate the cricketing superstar for reaching 100 million followers.