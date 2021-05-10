'Kim Kardashian of coke bottles': Coke left at work before pandemic is giving Twitterati body-shape goals

With the lockdown, work from home, masks and sanitisers becoming the new normal, does anyone even remember what the 'old' normal looked like? Looking back to those days gives a stinging reminder of what was while we continue to adapt to the new normal.
Recently, Julia Kite Laidlaw, Director of Strategic Initiatives at New York City Department of Transportation, got one such reminder that has made quite the buzz on Twitter.
Recently, when Kite visited her office desk after more than a year, she met the coke bottle that she left there on her last working day not knowing that she wouldn't return for a long time.
Taking to Twitter, she shared the picture of the bottle and wrote "I AM AT MY DESK IN THE OFFICE. And so is my Coke bottle from March 12, 2020."
A coke bottle would not have attracted a lot of attention in normal times, but these times are anything but normal. In no time, the tweet went viral. It currently has 12.7K likes and 7.7K retweets.
While many are astonished, some are nostalgic and most are laughing out loud at the weird turn Coronavirus gave to out lives. Many are sharing what their desk looked like when they revisited after the pandemic. Also, like every occasion on Twitter ever, there are a lot of memes.
So, here are some of the most hilarious reactions to Kite's tweet for your morning entertainment.
Here you go!
