e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Taliban to allow girls back in school 'as soon as possible', says spokesperson: AFPTaliban spokesman names remaining cabinet members, no women's ministry announced: AFP
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 12:17 PM IST

'Khaao roti, piyo chai': Neeraj Chopra's simplistic picture wins hearts on Twitter

On Tuesday, India's favourite gold medalist took to Twitter to share his secret to relieving stress in daily life.
Dhea Eapen
via Twitter

via Twitter

Advertisement

Neeraj Chopra, India's golden star who had recently even proven that he has what it takes to even become an actor, has hardly had any time to relax ever since he came under the limelight after making the nation proud by winning India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

On Tuesday, India's favourite javelin thrower took to Twitter to share his secret to relieving stress and unlike the ordinary videos you would find on YouTube and Instagram, Neeraj's mantra consisted of only two steps. Have a look at the tweet to know exactly what these two steps are:

"Eat roti, sip tea, say bye to tension," Neeraj Chopra said beside a photo of himself enjoying every Indian's favourite mix of roti-chai'. Chopra sported his famed long hair against a cozy, foggy winter setting in the photo. To keep warm, the Olympic athlete wore an enormous red jersey and a beanie while holding his roti in one hand and a glass of tea in the other.

The image posted by the gold medalist went viral in no time, leaving admirers and fans in complete awe. 'Koi itna cute kaisa ho sakta'? asked one of the Twitter users, as Neeraj Chopra shared the post on Twitter. Have a look at how Chopra has yet again managed to cast his magic spell on youngsters in the country:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch Video: Neeraj Chopra steals the show with unseen avatar in new CRED advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 12:17 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal