'Khaao roti, piyo chai': Neeraj Chopra's simplistic picture wins hearts on Twitter

Neeraj Chopra, India's golden star who had recently even proven that he has what it takes to even become an actor, has hardly had any time to relax ever since he came under the limelight after making the nation proud by winning India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

On Tuesday, India's favourite javelin thrower took to Twitter to share his secret to relieving stress and unlike the ordinary videos you would find on YouTube and Instagram, Neeraj's mantra consisted of only two steps. Have a look at the tweet to know exactly what these two steps are:

"Eat roti, sip tea, say bye to tension," Neeraj Chopra said beside a photo of himself enjoying every Indian's favourite mix of roti-chai'. Chopra sported his famed long hair against a cozy, foggy winter setting in the photo. To keep warm, the Olympic athlete wore an enormous red jersey and a beanie while holding his roti in one hand and a glass of tea in the other.

The image posted by the gold medalist went viral in no time, leaving admirers and fans in complete awe. 'Koi itna cute kaisa ho sakta'? asked one of the Twitter users, as Neeraj Chopra shared the post on Twitter. Have a look at how Chopra has yet again managed to cast his magic spell on youngsters in the country:

Mai bhi steel glass me hi peeti hu 😍 — Deeksha Singh Gaur 🇮🇳 (@Blossom_077) September 20, 2021

Koi itna cute kaise ho skta hai ? — itsrealritu (@Ritu72136404) September 20, 2021

Marry me and meri tension ko bhi bye bye kar do😔🤝 — Roshni 🍃 (@roshni_mishraa) September 20, 2021

Yaar ye banda bilkul apne jaisa hai..

Bilkul zameen se juda hua 🤗🤗 — Maddy (@FarziAashiqq) September 20, 2021

Haaan... Aur aloo parathe 🥺 — iAnu❤️ (@PakaaMatt) September 20, 2021

Parathe taste better with Chai 😋☕ — निष्ठा★ (@Choco__barr) September 20, 2021

Dhoni ke bhi shuru mai lambe baal the vaise 😛 — Ujala Arora 🌸 (@WhereIsMy_Food) September 20, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 12:17 PM IST