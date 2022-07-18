e-Paper Get App

Kesariya song sounds lot like Abhay Deol's Laare Chhootee, according to Twitterati

Twitterati liked Arijit Singh's song apart from the “love storiya" part

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

If Kesariya song of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt has made you confused with the ‘love storiya’ part, wait till you hear the other interesting part about the same. Twitterati liked Arijit Singh's song apart from the “love storiya" part. Now, a Twitter user named Ctrlmemes has said that the tune of Kesariya song sounds a lot like Abhay Deol's song Laaree Chhootee by Pakistani band Call in his movie Ek Chalis Ki Last Local.

Some people said that the tunes did not sound similar to one another. Check out the tweets here:

Talking about the song shows the love story of Isha and Ayan, and how they proclaim their love for one another at Varanasi.

The song has been composed by Pritam while the lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Although, the movie is months away from its release; Kesariya has been called the love anthem. What do you think about the Kesariya song?

