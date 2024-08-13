Kerala: Railway Train-Themed Compound Wall Goes Viral In Kozhikode Goes Viral

Railway Train-Themed Compound Wall | X

What if we tell you that we spotted a 'railway train' on the streets of Kerala? While you might be think how's that even possible to see a passenger train leaving its rail track and standing next to a residential complex, let us tell you that there's a catch to this. The train including an engine, AC coach and even passenger waving on camera existed, but it was a stationary structure painted to resemble the public transport. Aren't you guessing it already?

This wall resembles a train

A railway train-themed compound wall in Kozhikode, Kerala, has recently captured caught the attention of people on social media after a video showing its features went viral. The wall featured details and designs that resembled a train, complete with compartments and even rail wheels. You might have by now understand it wasn't a usual wall like any other house, it stood apart for its love for the railways.

Features Express train's details

In a video that captured the eye-catchy wall, we could see the train-themed compound wall and its impressive features resembling a real passenger train, including an engine and train compartments.

The details were so carefully adhered to that we could even see the engine given the year of its construction. "2019" it read allegedly suggesting that the wall was built in the specified year. The wall described the train to be Somnath Express 22957.

X post goes viral

This video was recently uploaded on X by Ananth Rupanagudi, who identified himself as a passionate railway man. Now, the clip has left X users impressed. It has already received 1,76,100 views and nearly 100 replies. Reacting to the uniquely-themed wall, people shared appreciative remarks. While some said "Wow," others dropped heart emojis to give a shout out to the wall and the involved creativity.