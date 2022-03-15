e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

'Kerala, not Karela': Shashi Tharoor pulls attention over spelling mistake about 'God's own country'

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Shashi Tharoor | File Picture

Lok Sabha member and renowned scholar Shashi Tharoor is known for his informative and witty posts on Twitter. In his recent post, he took to notice and clarify the frequently made spelling mistake of 'Kerala'.

"It is spelt Kerala, not Karela. We are not from Gourd's Own Country," read Shashi Tharoor's tweet. The text came along a caption, "Attention: some of our Hindi-speaking brethren!". The tweet took to alert netizens over the incorrectly spelt word (state of India), and hilariously hinted that Kerala isn't 'Gourd's' Own Country but 'God's...'.

See tweet, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:27 PM IST