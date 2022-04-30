Kerala man recieves challan for not wearing helmet in his car; yes you read that right!

Kerala Traffic police fined a car owner of Rs 500 for not wearing a ‘helmet properly’.
In an apparent goof-up by the Kerala Traffic Police, Ajith A, who owns only a Maruti Alto car, received an unpleasant surprise recently -- a challan of Rs 500 for "driving or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven by wearing a protective headgear not securely fastened to the head of the wearer (helmet) (chin strap)."
At the same time, the challan also indicates that the vehicle class is a 'motor car' and the registration number is that of Ajith's car -- KL21D9877.
The goof-up seems to have occurred as the registration of the motorbike, the image of which is attached to the challan appears to be KL21D9811.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)