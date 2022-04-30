Kerala man recieves challan for not wearing helmet in his car; yes you read that right!

Kerala Traffic police fined a car owner of Rs 500 for not wearing a ‘helmet properly’.

In an apparent goof-up by the Kerala Traffic Police, Ajith A, who owns only a Maruti Alto car, received an unpleasant surprise recently -- a challan of Rs 500 for "driving or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven by wearing a protective headgear not securely fastened to the head of the wearer (helmet) (chin strap)."

At the same time, the challan also indicates that the vehicle class is a 'motor car' and the registration number is that of Ajith's car -- KL21D9877.

The goof-up seems to have occurred as the registration of the motorbike, the image of which is attached to the challan appears to be KL21D9811.

ALSO READ Vijay Babu on the run in rape case, files anticipatory bail plea in Kerala HC

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 02:04 PM IST