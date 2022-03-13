Kerala Congress' 'facts about Kashmiri Pandits issue' has Twitter up in arms

Almost everyone on social media and otherwise is talking about filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's movie 'The Kashmir Files' starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

The film that revolves around the darkest chapter in Kashmir's history--the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists--has also been made tax-free in several states including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Taking the box office by storm, the film has minted Rs 12.05 crores in two days. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote:"#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL, biz more than doubles on Day 2... Registers 139.44 per cent growth, HIGHEST EVER GROWTH [Day 2] *since 2020*... East, West, North, South, #BO is on ... This film is UNSTOPPABLE... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr. Total: Rs 12.05 cr. #India biz... FANTASTIC!"

Meanwhile, Congress party's Kerala unit on Sunday shared some "facts about Kashmiri Pandits issue".

In a long thread on Twitter, Kerala Congress claimed that in 17 years (1990-2007), 399 Kashmiri Pandits were killed in terrorist attacks, while the number of Muslims killed by terrorists in the same period was 15,000.

Attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kerala Congress added that the Kashmiri Pandits left the valley en masse "under the direction of the then Governor Jagmohan who was an RSS man. The migration started under the BJP-supported VP Singh government." "BJP-supported VP Singh government came to power in December 1989. Pandits’ migration started the very next month, in January 1990. BJP did nothing and continued supporting VP Singh till November 1990," it added.

The party unit claimed that Governor Jagmohan asked the Pandits to relocate to Jammu instead of providing security. "BJP was engineering a Hindu-Muslim divide in the country over the Ram Mandir issue in Ayodhya during the migration. Pandits’ issue suited BJP’s propaganda to create a fake outrage for electoral gain," it further claimed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Twitter users, meanwhile, were up in arms and asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi if they endorsed the claims made by the party's Kerala unit.

Check out the tweets below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:29 PM IST