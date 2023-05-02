Kerala Collision Catastrophe: SUV plows into shop after hitting car & two-wheeler; visuals surface | YouTube video screengrab PuthiyathalaimuraiTV

In a horrific accident caught on a CCTV camera on the roads of Kerala, a black SUV car smashed into a shop after collision with a WagonR car and a two wheeler. Two people have said to have suffered serious injuries in the accident.

The SUV initially collided with the car due to which it lost its balance and hit the two-wheeler after which it plowed into the shop near Kurambala at Pandalam in Pathanamthitta, Times Now reported. The video of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Soon after this, people nearby the area come rushing to the incident spot. People are seen trying to help the WagonR and the two-wheeler that has crashed at the side of the road. Several people are seen running from here to there trying to get help for the injured. Many vehicles have stopped at the side of the road trying to take stalk of the accident and the people involved in it.

Watch video here:

Injured persons being treated at nearby hospital

The people injured in the accident are said to have been admitted at a nearby hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.