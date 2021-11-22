e-Paper Get App

Monday, November 22, 2021

Kartik Aaryan turns 31: Fans take to Twitter to celebrate with birthday wishes and tributes

FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood actor, Kartik Aaryan turns 31 today on November 22, 2021.

The young actor has come a long way since his Bollywood debut almost a decade ago, in which he played a 21-year-old in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' in 2011.

Kartik Aaryan is probably one of the most prominent actors in Hindi cinema, with a large fan base thanks to his amazing performances. The self-made hero has starred in a number of commercially successful films, proving that he has unrivalled star power.

He dabbled in modelling and attempted to launch a career in movies while pursuing a biotechnology engineering degree.

Aaryan has co-hosted two award shows and represents various brands and products in addition to his acting profession.

Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list for 2019 included him.

He earned a biotechnology engineering degree from Navi Mumbai's D. Y. Patil College of Engineering, while secretly wishing to pursue a career in movies.

While Aaryan began modelling, Rahul was able to persuade the producer to give him his first break. He only told his parents about his dream to be an actor after he had secured a contract for his first film.

As the actor celebrates his 31st birthday today, have a look at how fans have taken to Twitter to share wishes:

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:16 AM IST
