Karnataka Viral Video: Tree Suddenly Falls On Busy Road In Karkala Due To Heavy Rainfall, Biker Dies

In a tragic incident reported from the rainfall-hit region of Belmannu, Karkala area of Karnataka's Udupi district, a biker died after a tree fell on the roadway. Identified as Praveen, a native of the Pilarkhana area of the state, passed away while being rushed to the hospital after he was stuck under the fallen tree.

The chilling incident was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera. The footage initially showed normally moving traffic on the route followed by the tree suddenly falling down.

According to reports, the Karkala-Padubidri state highway was completely blocked for several hours after the incident until locals and forest department officials cleared the spot and made necessary arrangements for vehicular movement.