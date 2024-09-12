 Karnataka Man Performs 'Aarti' Of Bike With Cake In Viral Video, Netizens React
In the undated video, the man was pictured holding his bike while another person performed the ritual towards the bike with a birthday cake.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Bike's birthday celebration | X/Babu Bhaiya

Are you a bike lover? Somebody who loves bikes doesn't consider it to be only their vehicle, they believe it the bike to be a part of their family. But we aren't sure if you have seen people celebrating the birthday of their bikes with a cake. While you might be wondering on these words, let us tell you about a video that is widely being circulated on the internet. It is certain that this video might leave bikers impressed and feel relatable.

A video of a man presenting a cake to his bike and allegedly celebrating the birthday of two-wheeler has surfaced online. It reflects on the unique bond people share with their vehicles, especially when they are really passionate about it instead of merely using it for commuting purposes.

Watch video

Bike's birthday celebration in Karnataka

Posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named “Babu Bhaiya,” the clip captured a family witnessing the birthday celebration of a bike. It showed a man performing an 'aarti' of the vehicle while others seen smiling and enjoying the special moment dedicated to the bike. The visuals suggested the incident to have taken place in Karnataka.

In the undated video, the man was pictured holding his bike while another person performed the ritual towards the bike with a birthday cake. Notably, after showing the cake to the bike or in a way offering it to the bike, they walked out of the celebration purportedly to consume the cake. However, it was noticed that the people attached a cake-cutting knife to the bike's tyre personating it to cut the cake and mark the occasion.

A cheerful song in Kannada was played in the background to spread the celebratory vibe. The video also captured the bike being adorned with a garland around its headlight.

Netizens react

As this video of the uncommon birthday celebration relating to a bike went viral on social media, netizens reacted to the incident. They expressed their views and opinions about the quirky event with hilarious messages and memes.

"Gajab pagal panti chal rahi hai bhai (This is crazy to the next level bro," said an X user while finding the idea of marking a bike's birthday too weird. However, many supported and agreed to the man's love and affection towards the bike and they replied to viral video by typing, "Awwww that's actually sweet...Its a emotion."

