Karnataka: Farmer files complaint against his cows for not producing milk

This is bizarre! The cows failed to produce milk for four days despite being fed and taken care, but does this make way to the animal getting booked for cheating the farmer?

A farmer from Karnataka probably felt cheated as the cows he took care of didn't produce any milk for four long days, affecting his income. This made him to move to the police and lodge a complaint.

Yes, you read it right! The farmer not just filed a case against his cows because they were not giving milk despite being fed properly, but also asked the cops to treat it like any other criminal - calling the cattle to the police station and ordering it to produce milk.

'The farmer named Ramaiah hails from Sidlipura village in Bhadravati taluka of Shivamogga district. To the allegations made on the cow, the police said they tried to convince the farmer that such a complaint could not be registered, but he persisted. Meanwhile, the complaint went viral on social media. as per Deccan Herald report.

