'Karlo Judge': Influencer Who Collected Free Ketchup Sachets From Mall's Food Court To Fill 2 Litre Jar Reacts After His Video Goes Viral

Viral ketchup sachet video | Sarthak Sachdeva

An influencer named Sarthak Sachdeva recently drew the attention of internet users with his video showing him collecting ketchup sachets from food stall. In the video, he was seen approaching food court outlets inside a mall and asking them to provide him some packs of ketchup for free. It was learned he had gathered about 25 sachets of ketchup during the activity and some ketchup bottles which he could empty into another jar.

As the video went viral for capturing him visiting food stalls only to ask them for free ketchup sachets, it created a huge buzz on the internet. A lot of people trolled him for engaging in "cheap" behaviour for reel craze.

Read comments below

They not only found Sachdeva's act of checking into stalls for asking them free sachets of ketchups to be cheap, but also said that this was a peak thing people could involve in if they are "unemployed". People certainly judged him for his ketchup collection reel, which concluded by showing him emptying the sachet contents into a jar measuring two litres.

Influencer reacts to trolls

As the influencer learned that people were commenting on his video in a negative way and terming his act to be "cheap" and in a way "begging", he reacted and said, "Karlo Judge (Judge it)". He stayed unfazed with the reactions that flooded in the comments section, which impressed a few people who said, "Social anxiety is afraid of bro".

Read more reactions below

Notably, the viral video gathered a wide range of reactions. While some people asked him to "have some shame" on what how he was "begging" for some free sachets from these food stalls at the mall, others called him "saucer". Wait, now, what's that? Their comment explaining this hilariously read, "Hacker nahi bhai to sauc’er’ hai".

Further, netizens laughed out loud at his video. They jokingly informed Sachdeva that his stunt left the store running out of ketchup, leaving other visitors devoid of it.

"Main Mall mein hu aur mujhe keh rahe hai- mam sauce khatam ho gayi koi Ladka poore week ko sauce le gaya . Acha vo tum they kya ??? Ab main burger kaise khau?? ", read one of the comments.

A few even wondered whether the ketchup would taste good after mixing so many different labels into it.

On the other hand, one of the Instagram users pointed out that these "sauces" aren't good. She said that they are not really tomato ketchup, but "2.5 Litres of sugar and what not chemicals".