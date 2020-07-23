Kareena Kaapoor or Deepika Padukone, who wore orange better? Twitter says PM Modi

Trust Twitterati to come up with hilarious memes and jokes about anything and everything! Recently, a media outlet tried to engage with their followers by asking them who rocked the colour orange better, Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor. Netizens had some rib-tickling responses and flooded the comments section with memes and jokes.

Filmfare's official Twitter handle shared a picture of Bollywood's leading actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone, clad in bright orange ensembles. They captioned it, "#KareenaKapoorKhan or #DeepikaPadukone? Comment who rocked orange better according to you."

Although, it would've been a tough call to chose between the two, netizens had rather entertaining reactions.

Sharing the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a user wrote, "Saffron?? This rocked a nation and confirmed an election."