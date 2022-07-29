Karan Johar slammed by Twitterati for asking Vijay Devarakonda about his sex life

Image credit: Google

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda were recently seen in Koffee With Karan season 7. In the episode, Karan was seen asking bold questions that left the audience confused. From asking Vijay if he had sex or will be interested in a threesome, Twitterati thought that Karan was on a mission to reveal Vijay's sex life.

He has been slammed for the same on social media. He has been called intrusive and very interested in Vijay's sex life. Check the promo video here:

“I dont know who is taking the call on the content, the script.. and the questions, but Karan, this is not the KWK we’ve seen all these years.. it used be a classy respectable Bollywood variety talk show.. season 7, I dont see any class.. unfortunately it cant be called Mass too," wrote a Twitter user.

Tell me one episode of KWK this season where there's no mention of sex — ° (@anubhav__tweets) July 26, 2022

Asking did you have threesome and having sex do you feel it as entertainment 🙏lol THESE TALKS ARE encouraged and tagging as best entertainment lol😅🙏🙏 — VINEETH💚💥 (@sololoveee) July 26, 2022

You are downgrading yourself with each passing day, KJo ! https://t.co/LhgYmRx3z2 — RIYA✨ (@R1yaS1dM) July 27, 2022

Another user wrote, "Hey Karan, you are pushing the envelop in many ways. It’s about to tear. Amazed at what is being talked about on “national OTT” in the name of entertainment and TRP."

