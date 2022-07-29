e-Paper Get App

Karan Johar slammed by Twitterati for asking Vijay Devarakonda about his sex life

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda were recently seen in Koffee With Karan season 7

Siddhi ChatterjeeUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda were recently seen in Koffee With Karan season 7. In the episode, Karan was seen asking bold questions that left the audience confused. From asking Vijay if he had sex or will be interested in a threesome, Twitterati thought that Karan was on a mission to reveal Vijay's sex life.

He has been slammed for the same on social media. He has been called intrusive and very interested in Vijay's sex life. Check the promo video here:

“I dont know who is taking the call on the content, the script.. and the questions, but Karan, this is not the KWK we’ve seen all these years.. it used be a classy respectable Bollywood variety talk show.. season 7, I dont see any class.. unfortunately it cant be called Mass too," wrote a Twitter user.

Another user wrote, "Hey Karan, you are pushing the envelop in many ways. It’s about to tear. Amazed at what is being talked about on “national OTT” in the name of entertainment and TRP."

Read Also
'Liger' star Vijay Deverakonda reveals how he covers his hickeys
article-image
Read Also
It's 'hunger games' for Vijay Deverakonda, declares Ananya Panday on 'Koffee With Karan'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralKaran Johar slammed by Twitterati for asking Vijay Devarakonda about his sex life

RECENT STORIES

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to RS chairman, requests to expunge remarks made by Nirmala Sitharaman,...

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to RS chairman, requests to expunge remarks made by Nirmala Sitharaman,...

Mumbai updates: Massive fire in Andheri, traffic diverted

Mumbai updates: Massive fire in Andheri, traffic diverted

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in Andheri, check details of closed roads due to mishap

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in Andheri, check details of closed roads due to mishap

Sanju Samson replaces KL Rahul in India's T20I squad for WI series

Sanju Samson replaces KL Rahul in India's T20I squad for WI series

'India is the world’s growth engine,' says PM Modi at Anna University's convocation ceremony

'India is the world’s growth engine,' says PM Modi at Anna University's convocation ceremony