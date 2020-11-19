'Karachi bhi toh hamara hai': Twitterati react as Sena leader ask Mumbai's Karachi Sweets to change its name

In a bizarre turn of events, Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar recently made his way to Mumbai's Bandra suburb, urging a sweet and snack shop to change its name. Apparently, the Shiv Sena leader had taken umbrage at the fact that the shop was called "Karachi Sweets".

The video where the Sena leader can be seen asking the shop owner to change the name to "something in Marathi" has since gone viral. We feel compelled to mention that the video of this interaction was posted by Nandgaonkar himself on his Facebook page. At the end of the video, he tells the owner that he will return after 15-20 days and that the politician can be contacted for any kind of assistance while changing the name.

Since then, the shop has covered it's name on the storefront with newspaper.