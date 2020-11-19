'Karachi bhi toh hamara hai': Twitterati react as Sena leader ask Mumbai's Karachi Sweets to change its name

In a bizarre turn of events, Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar recently made his way to Mumbai's Bandra suburb, urging a sweet and snack shop to change its name. Apparently, the Shiv Sena leader had taken umbrage at the fact that the shop was called "Karachi Sweets".
The video where the Sena leader can be seen asking the shop owner to change the name to "something in Marathi" has since gone viral. We feel compelled to mention that the video of this interaction was posted by Nandgaonkar himself on his Facebook page. At the end of the video, he tells the owner that he will return after 15-20 days and that the politician can be contacted for any kind of assistance while changing the name.
Since then, the shop has covered it's name on the storefront with newspaper.
Needless to say, social media is not amused. While there are a few comments in support of Nandgaonkar, netizens for the most part are furious at what is being perceived as an attack on people's rights and liberties.
However, some of them have come up with rather unique reasons for the same. "Good one this... shuld have done it earlier (sic)," tweeted one user. Soon after this, the same user appeared to change his mind. In a follow up post he added: "But on the second thought .... Karachi bhi toh hamara hai. Ek din toh wapas le hi lenge, phir kya problem hai iss naam se."
"This is seriously outrageous! What happened to the freedom of expression?! The administration and military of Pakistan is a nuiance for us, not the people nor their places (sic)," read another odd tweet.
Other Twitter users were far more firm in their opinion.
"Can @OfficeofUT please get goons like this in line and tell them to stop this harassment?" asked one user.
Take a look at some of the posts:
