Kapil Sharma show's Archana Puran Singh resembles Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s drag look in Haddi, say Twitterati

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently unveiled his first look from his upcoming Bollywood film 'Haddi'. In the motion poster, the actor can be seen flaunting his drag avatar with shimmery silver gown.

Soon after the first look was viewed by fans, people began to strike similarities between Nawazuddin's look and Kapil Sharma show's Archana Puran Singh. Meanwhile, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Archana said that it is 'a huge compliment' to be compared to NSD based cine-star.

To the unversed, 'Haddi' is a noir revenge drama produced by Zee Studios, Anandita Studios (Raadhika Nanda, Sanjay Saha), and directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. It's co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla. It is scheduled to release in 2023.

Check some reactions by Twitterati, right here:

Comedy shows mai sab #Archanapuransingh ko mard bolkar comedy karte thay and now finally #NawazuddinSiddiqui

Is doing biopic of Archana puran singh.. 😄#Haddi pic.twitter.com/4wSdpZR5qG — Akash shukla 🇮🇳 (@akashabbott) August 23, 2022

Oh my god #NawazuddinSiddiqui is playing #ArchanaPuranSingh ..



What a look even Archana will be shocked pic.twitter.com/rzqH32zXhM — Jasmeen Kaur (@Jasmeen66480371) August 23, 2022