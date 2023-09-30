Kanpur Shocker: Man Caught On Camera During Animal Sacrifice Ritual, Expresses No Fear For Police

A shocking video from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh has surfaced online and it shows a man involving himself in the prohibited animal sacrifice ritual. When confronted by a woman trying to voice out and save the animal, the man arrogantly refused to stop the wrongdoing and continued the act without any guilt. He expressed no fear despite being threatened to call the police. WATCH VIDEO

Man fears no police or authorities

"You may call the police, even call the inspector, shoo away. Don't create a scene here," says the man seated for the ritual and holding the live animal. The woman tries to repeatedly ask him to free the animal and let it go, but he refuses to comply.

Later in the video of the disturbing incident, the man reveals his identity without fear and says one may go register a complaint against him but shouldn't intervene or try stopping the ritual. "My name is Lalit Verma from Bhairavpur village. Now, go and lodge a report," he says while trying to get rid of the woman. He adds, "Ye puja bhang mat karo... (Don't spoil this sacred ritual) "

More details from the viral video

The man is seen tightly holding an animal in his hand while another person is preparing for the ritual. The man is dressed in shorts and a t-shirt to perform the 'puja' involving the killing of the animal for personal reasons. The incident was reported from the Naubasta area of Kanpur.

Meanwhile, it video ends abruptly unclear of whether the animal was rescued or not. Further details in this regard are awaited. Several people have shared the clip on social media drawing the attention of authorities towards the unacceptable and unlawful incident. Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code address and provide punishment for any kind of cruelty or crime towards animals.