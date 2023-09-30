 Kanpur Shocker: Man Caught On Camera During Animal Sacrifice Ritual, Expresses No Fear For Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralKanpur Shocker: Man Caught On Camera During Animal Sacrifice Ritual, Expresses No Fear For Police

Kanpur Shocker: Man Caught On Camera During Animal Sacrifice Ritual, Expresses No Fear For Police

When confronted by an animal lover, the man arrogantly refused to stop the wrongdoing and continued the act without any guilt.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
article-image

A shocking video from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh has surfaced online and it shows a man involving himself in the prohibited animal sacrifice ritual. When confronted by a woman trying to voice out and save the animal, the man arrogantly refused to stop the wrongdoing and continued the act without any guilt. He expressed no fear despite being threatened to call the police. WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
Andhra Pradesh: Drunk man slaughters another human instead of goat during animal sacrifice
article-image

Man fears no police or authorities

"You may call the police, even call the inspector, shoo away. Don't create a scene here," says the man seated for the ritual and holding the live animal. The woman tries to repeatedly ask him to free the animal and let it go, but he refuses to comply.

Later in the video of the disturbing incident, the man reveals his identity without fear and says one may go register a complaint against him but shouldn't intervene or try stopping the ritual. "My name is Lalit Verma from Bhairavpur village. Now, go and lodge a report," he says while trying to get rid of the woman. He adds, "Ye puja bhang mat karo... (Don't spoil this sacred ritual) "

Read Also
'Fun' on social media or blame it on criminal psyche? Experts take on increased animal cruelty in...
article-image

More details from the viral video

The man is seen tightly holding an animal in his hand while another person is preparing for the ritual. The man is dressed in shorts and a t-shirt to perform the 'puja' involving the killing of the animal for personal reasons. The incident was reported from the Naubasta area of Kanpur.

Meanwhile, it video ends abruptly unclear of whether the animal was rescued or not. Further details in this regard are awaited. Several people have shared the clip on social media drawing the attention of authorities towards the unacceptable and unlawful incident. Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code address and provide punishment for any kind of cruelty or crime towards animals.

Read Also
UP News: Snake Charmers Create Panic On Gwalior-Bound Chambal Express, Leave Snakes In Coach After...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Viral Video: Man Miraculously Escapes Death At Bagaha Station After He Falls On Rail Track...

Bihar Viral Video: Man Miraculously Escapes Death At Bagaha Station After He Falls On Rail Track...

Kanpur Shocker: Man Caught On Camera During Animal Sacrifice Ritual, Expresses No Fear For Police

Kanpur Shocker: Man Caught On Camera During Animal Sacrifice Ritual, Expresses No Fear For Police

Salman Khan Spotted Dancing In Mumbai Local Train? Here's Truth Behind Viral Video (WATCH)

Salman Khan Spotted Dancing In Mumbai Local Train? Here's Truth Behind Viral Video (WATCH)

WATCH: Video Of This 'Ghost' Will Leave You Smiling Instead Of Giving Chills

WATCH: Video Of This 'Ghost' Will Leave You Smiling Instead Of Giving Chills

UP Teen Creating Reels On Railway Tracks Mowed Down By Train; Chilling Visuals Surface

UP Teen Creating Reels On Railway Tracks Mowed Down By Train; Chilling Visuals Surface