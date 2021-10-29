Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar admitted to Bengaluru hospital; fans take to Twitter, wishing for his speedy recovery

Puneeth Rajkumar, a well-known Kannada actor, has been hospitalised to Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital.

On Friday, October 29, the actor, better known as "Power Star," was reportedly transported to the hospital after complaining of chest problems.

The actor has had a heart attack, according to doctors at Vikram Hospital. According to the doctors, the chest pain began at 11 a.m. on Friday while he was working out at the gym. He is said to have been admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit and is being treated by a team of doctors. Doctors speaking to the press say he is severely ill and has suffered a major heart attack.

Following the news, a large crowd gathered outside the hospital in Bengaluru. Dr. Rajkumar's youngest son, Puneeth, is a Kannada film legend. In terms of work, Puneeth Rajkumar's next film, Dvita, is a psychological thriller drama. Pawan Kumar, who rose to prominence with the film U Turn, will direct the film.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 01:48 PM IST