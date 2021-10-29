e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan to be released tomorrow morning, say Arthur Road Jail officials
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 01:51 PM IST

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar admitted to Bengaluru hospital; fans take to Twitter, wishing for his speedy recovery

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

Puneeth Rajkumar, a well-known Kannada actor, has been hospitalised to Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital.

On Friday, October 29, the actor, better known as "Power Star," was reportedly transported to the hospital after complaining of chest problems.

The actor has had a heart attack, according to doctors at Vikram Hospital. According to the doctors, the chest pain began at 11 a.m. on Friday while he was working out at the gym. He is said to have been admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit and is being treated by a team of doctors. Doctors speaking to the press say he is severely ill and has suffered a major heart attack.

Following the news, a large crowd gathered outside the hospital in Bengaluru. Dr. Rajkumar's youngest son, Puneeth, is a Kannada film legend. In terms of work, Puneeth Rajkumar's next film, Dvita, is a psychological thriller drama. Pawan Kumar, who rose to prominence with the film U Turn, will direct the film.

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

'We're all here for you': Fans extend support on Twitter as singer Zayn Malik shares post asking for...
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 01:48 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal