Kangana wants Hathras rapists to be shot publicly; Twitter says, 'no guts to speak against UP govt'

A 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being raped by four men in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said.
Condemning the gruesome act, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter, “Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters.”
However, a section of Twitter users mocked Ranaut for not naming the UP government, unlike she generally does when it comes to Maharashtra.
One user wrote, “The way you showed Mumbai government culprit during any faults......Why can't you urge UP government this time "HYPOCRITE QUEEN"”
“Any words about Yogi Adityanath and UP just like you spoke about Uddhav Thackeray and Mumbai??” added another.
Here are some reactions on the microblogging site.
According to reports, the family of the girl informed that she died around 3 am, Superintendent of Police, Hathras, Vikrant Vir, said, “The woman was shifted to a hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.”
The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh.
The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and, in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have already been arrested.
