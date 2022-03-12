e-Paper Get App
Viral

Updated on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

Kamala Harris laughs when questioned on Ukrainian refugees, internet reacts in rage

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image US Vice President Kamala Harris |

US Vice President Kamala Harris is attracting backlashes as she ran into laughter over a media personnel's question on Ukrainian refugees. It was during a press conference with Polish President Andezej Duda in Warsaw, Poland that she was asked if the US will take in Ukrainian refugees, her reaction to which were giggles. The video of the incident is now viral on social media, and the internet is expressing rage over the same.

Watch the video, right here:

Take a look at the reactions by netizens:

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 05:59 PM IST