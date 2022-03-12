Kamala Harris laughs when questioned on Ukrainian refugees, internet reacts in rage

US Vice President Kamala Harris is attracting backlashes as she ran into laughter over a media personnel's question on Ukrainian refugees. It was during a press conference with Polish President Andezej Duda in Warsaw, Poland that she was asked if the US will take in Ukrainian refugees, her reaction to which were giggles. The video of the incident is now viral on social media, and the internet is expressing rage over the same.

Watch the video, right here:

Take a look at the reactions by netizens:

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 05:59 PM IST