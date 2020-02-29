'Kabutar ja ja ja': Chaos on GoAir plane as stowaway pigeon delays flight by 30 minutes

We feel compelled to note that while most of the passengers appeared concerned, for the most part they remained confined to their seats. One could even say that the they appear to have paid heed to the usual litany of in-flight instructions. Many were spotted taking a video of the bird in question.

According to an Indian Express article the flight was delayed was delayed by 30 minutes in order to remove the pigeon. It however remains unclear as to how the bird entered the flight in the first place.

An NDTV report added that the pigeon was eventually released by opening one of the doors of the plane.