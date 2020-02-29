'Kabutar ja ja ja': Chaos on GoAir plane as stowaway pigeon delays flight by 30 minutes

Domestic carrier GoAir recently played host to a rather unusual passenger. Even as the Ahmedabad-Jaipur flight prepared to take to the skies, a pigeon was spotted rather frantically flying down the aisle.
A video of the incident shows passengers ducking to avoid the bird and tracking it's movements. Another man can be seen waving a hand in the air and making a futile effort to catch the bird.
We feel compelled to note that while most of the passengers appeared concerned, for the most part they remained confined to their seats. One could even say that the they appear to have paid heed to the usual litany of in-flight instructions. Many were spotted taking a video of the bird in question.
According to an Indian Express article the flight was delayed was delayed by 30 minutes in order to remove the pigeon. It however remains unclear as to how the bird entered the flight in the first place.
An NDTV report added that the pigeon was eventually released by opening one of the doors of the plane.
It would appear that this is not the first incident of its kind. While we were unable to verify this, reports suggest that in 2018, a bird hitched an international ride -- travelling from Bangkok to Doha on a Qatar Airways flight. According to a Daily Mail report which in turn refers to a video posted by an Instagram user, it rode in style for the first few hours, closeted in the overhead bin, but then decided on a change of scenery. It then flew around the cabin, in a manner reminiscent of the recent incident.
The difference however lay in the fact that with hundreds of feet separating the aircraft from the ground, this particular bird was left to fly around the plane, occasionally dodging attempts to catch it.
The video has also left netizens amused. From making cinematic references (Kabutar ja ja ja) to drawing parallels with comedian Kunal Kamra, there were several comments to choose from. For the uninitiated, Kamra had been temporarily banned from flying by several airlines including GoAir.
